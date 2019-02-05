Gov Ganduje Orders Closure Of Kano Stadium Ahead Of Atiku's Rally

Published:

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, on Tuesday ordered the immediate closure of two major stadiums in the state.



This is coming five days to the campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Atiku’s rally is scheduled for February 10 while the renovation is expected to end on February 18.



The proposed general renovation works include the installation of the new score board, the running track and provision of sources for steady water supply to all parts of the stadiums.



A government official who spoke off the record told TheCable that the shutdown of the two stadium Sani Abacha Stadium situated at Kofar Mata and Kano Pillars stadium at Sabon Gari was intended to frustrate the forthcoming campaign rally of the PDP.



But Abbati Sabo, spokesman of the sports commission, said the closure was not targeted at the presidential rally of the PDP presidential candidate.



He added that the renovation work was as a result of the 2019-2020 Nigeria Premier League (NPL) season.



“As far as I am concerned, this directive doesn’t have a political undertone. The state government was advised to order for the renovation of the stadium ahead of the NPL season,” he said.



“The government had now heeded to the advice and ordered for the project in order to have smooth conduct of the league. As you can see, the facility is in need of repair and the government has now answered the call for its renovation.”



President Muhammadu Buhari used the Sani Abacha stadium for his reelection campaign last week.

