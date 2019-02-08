God Will Punish PDP For Looting Nigeria For 16 Years..Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari says only God will punish the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for looting the country for the 16 years it was in power



He was speaking on Friday when he met with his local and international support groups at the state house in Abuja.



“With the large scale abuse of trust, only God can give them punishment. But those we can touch, we will get them prosecuted. Properties confiscated should be sold and the money put into treasury,” he said while addressing the leaders of the support groups.



“I have said this for the umpteenth time and I have challenged them to prove me wrong. In those 16 years of PDP rule, Nigeria was getting 2.1 million times 100 (2.1 million barrels by $100 per barrel) everyday, but when we came on board, the price fell to between $37-38 and hung around $40-$50.



“I went to the Central Bank of Nigeria and asked him for money and he said there was no money.”



He said the last time roads rehabilitation took place was under Sani Abacha when Buhari served as chairman of the Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund which intervened in infrastructural projects.



In May 2018, Buhari, in an interview with the Voice of America, said God would judge the PDP for mismanaging the country’s resources.



“Nigerians know that there were no roads or rail lines, there was no power, despite the billions of dollars spent. Only God will judge this thing,” he had said.



PDP ruled the country from 1999 to 2015 while Abacha was military head of state from 1993 until he died in 1998.

