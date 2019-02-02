Globacom Unveils New Products And World Boxing Champ Anthony Joshua As Ambassador

Published:

Globacom, a leading African telecommunications company has secured Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, the world boxing heavyweight champion as its new global icon and also revealed its new array of products and services.



At an event for top Nigerian Editors on Friday, Globacom which is now firmly Nigeria’s second telecoms network used the opportunity to introduce its new Television Commercials as well as services set for launch in a few weeks that will enhance customer experience.



Joshua, who is 29, was born by Nigerian parents in England, but he is proud of his Nigerian roots and often says that the Nigerian spirit runs through his veins now headlines a new Globacom TV Commercial.



At the moment, he is a unified world heavyweight champion, holding three of the four major championships in boxing: the IBF title since 2016, the WBA title since 2017, and the WBO title since 2018



Mr Sanjib Roy, Group Chief Technical Officer, Globacom, said that the company plans to invest massively in infrastructure in more than 400 sites.



He noted that Globacom is set to roll out the Glo 2 submarine cable this year.



Roy explained that the submarine cables would connect Lagos directly to Southern parts of Nigeria.



“We plan to initiate new data analytic tools to capture subscribers’ experience in real time and also take pre-emptive actions to improve the network.



“Also new sites would be rolled out into rural areas, banishing digital divide between cities and villages,’’ he said.



Roy stated further that the company would also roll out new densification sites to increase capacity by giving a congestion-free network and superior quality in voice data.





“We also plan to swap old equipment in other states with better quality ones, so that our subscribers can have better services.



“Also new enterprise products to cater for the need of Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the rural areas would be initiated this year, ‘’ he said.



He said that the project was an ambitious one but the company planned to move forward with it to satisfy the subscribers.





He, however, said that to drive this future, the company needs good investments and it is committed to doing so in line with its overall objectives of being Africa’s leading Telecommunications company.



He also revealed that Globacom’s enhanced 4glte service will soon come on stream and it will be better than anything in the market cureently



Also speaking, Shola Mogaji of the Marketing Department revealed that Glo is a matter of weeks will introduce its hassle free mobile money service as well as spoke on the advantages of Glo Cloud, World Traveller data modem, entertainment and health products.



The event which had popular comedian Gordons as compere with Beejay Sax providing soft music also saw the audience titillated with the latest TV Commercials from Globacom



Apart from the one featuring Anthony Joshua which celebrates the Nigerian spirit of doggedness, the one featuring top music stars Davido,Wizkid and Flavour also stood out.



Globacom, founded by Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr, who is regarded as Africa’s richest man in real terms, began business in 2003.

