Full List Of 15 Ex Governors Heading To The Next Senate

No fewer than 15 ex-governors will be in the ninth Senate, which will commence in June.

Some of the senators-elect are incumbent governors, while others are former governors.

Based on the results of Saturday’s senatorial election released across the country, they include two ex-governors of Abia State, Orji Kalu (Abia North) and his successor, Theodore Orji (Abia Central).

In Borno State, the incumbent Governor, Kashim Shettima, has won the senatorial poll for the state’s central district.

In the Ebonyi North, a former governor, Sam Egwu was re-elected to represent the area. Also re-elected was the ex-Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central).

The incumbent Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, also emerged as the senator-elect for the Imo West amidst controversies.

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosu, who represented the Ogun Central District between 2003 and 2007, won the senatorial poll in the district on Saturday.

A former senator and ex-Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, is also returning to the Senate, where he represented Enugu East between 2007 and 2011.

Also, an-Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, will be representing the state’s central district.

The current Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Makura, is also heading for the Senate to represent the Nasarawa South.

One of his predecessors, Adamu Abdullahi, secured the third term to represent the Nasarawa West in the Senate.

Another ex-Governor, Aliyu Wamakko, will also return to the Senate for another term to represent the Sokoton North.

Among the senators-elect is the incumbent Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Geidam, who won the poll to represent Yobe East.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’Aziz Yari, also clinched the senatorial seat for Zamfara West.

A former Governor of Kebbi Statel, Adamu Aliero, has also won a third term in the Senate, where he is representing the Kebbi Central District.

Two current governors, Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo) and Ibrahim Dankawmbo (Gombe) lost last Saturday’s senatorial election as they were defeated by the PDP candidates

