FRSC To Work Round The Clock During Election ...Releases Hotlines

Published:

In lieu of the need to ensure a smooth and safe motoring environment , during the 2019 general elections, the Federal Road Safety Corps will be operating a 24 hours daily situation room for updates and information from the public on safety and traffic related issues including clearing of obstructions, recovery and prompt rescue services, enforcing traffic restrictions.



The general public is by this medium, admonished not to hesitate from forwarding any such information on safety, obstructions and rescue related matters noticeable during the pre election, election and post election period to the following emergency numbers for swift response:

FRSC TOLL FREE: 122

09055792372

09055792374



The FRSC wishes to thank all Nigerians for their unwavering support and partnership for a safer motoring environment during the 2019 general elections.

Share This