Four Army Officers Die In Boko Haram Attack In Yobe State

Published:

The military at the weekend lost four officers in a gun duel involving its Special Forces of Army (SFA) and Boko Haram insurgents who were attempting to seize the Buni/Yadi military base in Gujba council area of Yobe State. Five others were wounded in the battle.Five terrorists were also neutralised by the soldiers that were protecting the formation.



Army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, confirmed the development in a statement yesterday.“Unfortunately, an officer and three soldiers lost their lives during the encounter. Five others were also injured and are in stable condition receiving medical attention in the Brigade ambulance,” he said.



According to him, during the fierce exchange, “five Boko Haram terrorists were killed, while dozens escaped into the bush in trucks and weaponry with gunshot wounds.”

Musa said nine AK-47 rifles, an anti-aircraft gun and ammunition were recovered from the insurgents.On how the army base was invaded, the spokesman noted: “Though the terrorists appeared prepared for the attack as they approached the military location in four gun trucks, a Mine Resistant Ambush

Protection, one MOWAC and assorted arms and ammunition, they, however, suffered heavy losses.

“Five of the terrorists were effectively deleted.”He continued: “Nine AK-47 rifles, an anti-aircraft gun, 121 rounds of 12.7 mm anti-aircraft ammunition, two 36 hand grenades, 295 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs), an IED cylinder, an RPG bomb, a RPG bomb charger, a gun truck and a Bajaj Motorcycle were also recovered from them.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has already commended, in general terms, the successes being recorded by troops in recent times. The operations were in forward army bases in North East. He enjoined all personnel to remain resolute, alert and decisive as well as professional in the discharge of this onerous national assignment.

“The Army expressed appreciation to all those who passed credible and timely information that aided our successful abortion of this deliberate terrorist attack on Buni/Yadi military base in Yobe.”

