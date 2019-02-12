Former Army Spokesman Gen Usman rtd Appointed Faculty Member Of NOUN

Published:

Former Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (Rtd) has bagged an appointment as a Faculty Member at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Business School.



According to the Coordinator of NOUN Business School, Professor Samaila Mande, the appointment became necessary because he was extremely delighted with the calibre and wealth of experience of Brigadier Sani Kukasheka Usman.



He expressed optimism that the Public Relations and Communications expert would bring to bear his great wealth of knowledge and experience to bear in his new appointment. He further stated with the new appointment, Brigadier General SK Usman will chair the Crisis Communication, Public Relations and Security Studies sessions of the School.



Recall that Brigadier General SK Usman voluntarily resigned from the Nigerian Army last week after over 35 years of meritorious service.





He is a graduate of Bayero University Kano, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and also has a Masters degree in Media, Peace and Conflicts Studies. A fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and member of the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies.

Share This