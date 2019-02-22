Five People Now Confirmed Dead In Kano APC,PDP Clash

Published:

Five persons are feared to have lost their lives following a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress and those of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kofa Village of the Bebeji Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.



The PDP supporters who were said to be loyalists of a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso took on their APC counterparts said to be loyalists of a former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibril, in the bloody clash which also left many injured and some houses burnt.



There were two separate accounts of what happened. One account said Jibril’s supporters, who are members of the ruling APC, were holding a prayer session for the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections when the PDP supporters who were on their way from a rally attacked them. Jibril is a native of Kofa village.



Another account said supporters of the APC blocked the road where the PDP campaign train was passing through and this resulted in a clash.



In the fight which ensued, five persons were said to have lost their lives while several others were left with injuries.



An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonimity, said, “The fight was bloody, several houses and vehicles were burnt. At least five dead bodies were taken away by the police.”



The Kano State Government said members of the PDP, specifically the Kwankwasiyya group, should be held responsible for the clash.



A statement by the state Commissioner of Information, Youth and Culture, Mallam Mohammed Garba, said, “The Kwankwassiyya group has continued to brazenly attack members and supporters of the All Progressive Congress.



“The latest just happened on Thursday when they attacked our members during a special prayer session for the peaceful conduct of the general elections, leaving some party members dead and others with injuries.”

