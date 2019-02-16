First Plane Lands At Bayelsa State International Airport

Published:

Twenty-three years after it was created, the first aircraft landed yesterday at the Bayelsa State International Airport.



According to Governor Seriake Dickson, it is the first aircraft to land in any airport in Izon land, the heartland of the Ijaw.



The 3.5 kilometre runway airport, Dickson said, was built at over N65 billion.



He said the clarification was important because of Senator Heineken Logbobiri’s statements which said the project cost between N120 to N150 billion.



Dickson, who spoke when an Air Peace Embraer Regional Jet landed at the runway, said the facility will open the state to the world by attracting investments; export of agricultural produce; tourism and other economic activities.



The governor said he was more than excited to receive the first aircraft into the airport as a Valentine gift to the people.



According to him, the project was conceived, developed and built with scarce resources. He added that its completion is part of his administration’s promise to accelerate the economic development of Bayelsa, which deserves a better deal in the Nigerian project.



The governor hailed the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for approving the project.



Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace Mrs. Toyin Olajide hailed the government for the feat. She promised that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the state will facilitate regular flight services on the route.



She urged people to take advantage of the fight services to stimulate business.

Share This