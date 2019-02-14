Final Campaign:PDP Cancels Ogun,Abuja Rallly

Published:

The PDP would no longer hold any presidential campaign rallies in both Abuja and Ogun State.



While the Ogun rally was said to have been cancelled due to factionalisation of the party in the state, the party said it cancelled that of Abuja to avert clashes with APC members.



The national leadership of the PDP is supporting a member of the House of Representatives, Ladi Adebutu, as its governorship candidate in Ogun, while INEC recognises Senator Buruji Kashamu.



“The PDP took the decision not to go to Ogun to avoid what happened between Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s loyalists and the other camp of the APC when President Buhari went there to campaign,” a member of the National Working Committee of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.



“Let the PDP as a party continue to campaign in the state. Whoever the court finally settles for as the governorship candidate can later claim the glory.”



Spokesman for the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed the cancellation of the party’s rallies in both Abuja and Ogun .



He said, “Yes, it is true that we have cancelled the rallies in Abuja and Ogun. We cancelled that of Abuja in order to avoid clashes with our opponent.”

