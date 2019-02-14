Thursday, 14 February 2019

Final Campaign:PDP Cancels Ogun,Abuja Rallly

Published: February 14, 2019
The PDP would no longer hold any presidential campaign  rallies  in both Abuja and Ogun State.

While the Ogun rally was said to have been cancelled due to factionalisation of the party in the state, the party said it cancelled that of Abuja  to avert clashes with APC members.

The national leadership of the PDP is supporting a member of the House of Representatives, Ladi Adebutu, as its governorship candidate in Ogun, while INEC recognises Senator Buruji Kashamu.

“The PDP took the decision not to go to Ogun  to avoid  what  happened between  Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s loyalists  and the other camp of the APC when President Buhari went there to campaign,” a member of the National Working Committee of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

“Let the PDP as a party continue to campaign in the state. Whoever the court finally settles for as the governorship candidate can later claim the glory.”

Spokesman for the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed the cancellation of the party’s rallies in both Abuja and Ogun .

He said, “Yes, it is true that we have cancelled the rallies in Abuja and Ogun. We cancelled that of Abuja in order to avoid clashes with  our opponent.”

