FG Redeploys Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of some permanent secretaries (PS) in the federal civil service.



Those affected are Mrs. Odusote Ibukun Abimbola who was redeployed from the Ministry of Labour and Employment to Ministry of Environment; Mr. Istifanus Musa Mik Fuktur who was redeployed to Ministry of Communication from the Police Service Commission (PSC); Mr. William Nwankwo Alo redeployed from Special Duties Office (SDO), Office of the Secretary to the Government or the Federation (OSGF) to the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Mrs. Ekaro Comfort Chukumuebodo redeployed from Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to Ministry of Water Resources.



Also, the newly sworn-in PS who were deployed include: Dr. Bukar Wadinga who was posted to the Common Services Office (CSO), the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF); Dr. M. Kyari Dikwa deployed to Special Duties Office Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF); and Dr. (Mrs) Ajani Magdalene N. Olor deployed to Service Policies and Strategies Office (SPSO) OHCSF.



Others are Mr. Umakhihe Ernest Afolabi deployed to Ministry of Budget and National Planning; Mr. Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi, posted to Police Service Commission (PSC); Mr. Babatunde Lawal, posted to Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO), OSGF; Engr. Festus Yusuf Narai Daudu deployed to Special Duties Office (SDO), OSGF and Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan deployed to Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).



The circular conveying the redeployment was signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.



According to a statement by Director of Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Wunmi Ogunmosunle, the handing/taking-over processes should be completed on or before Wednesday, 27th February, 2019, except that of the PS, Ministry of Budget and National Planning whose take over will be on 29th March, 2019.

