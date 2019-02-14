FG Plans To Jam Signals Of AIT,STV,Arise TV ,Raypower etc During Election ..CUPP

Published:

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has obtained credible intelligence that the Buhari led APC government and it's compromised officials have perfected plans to jam all telecommunications signals around all INEC collation centers and homes of key opposition leaders (Atiku, Saraki, Gov.Wike, Peter Obi etc) in the early morning of Saturday February 16th 2019.



The Opposition have reliably garnered that agents of the Federal Government have concluded plans to clampdown on media houses and their reporters on Saturday to ensure these media houses do not have the opportunity of informing Nigerians the various irregularities being planned for the Presidential and National Assembly elections in favour of candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress across the country. Top of the list of media organisations listed for attack are the Africa Independent Television, Silverbird Television, Arise Television, Rapower FM and 15 other radio stations scattered across Rivers, Kwara, Kano , Akwa Ibom etc. The plan is to jam and destroy transmitting equipment of these media organisations on election day. The strategy also include indiscriminate arrest and detention of reporters and cameramen of these stations while their working tools will be confiscated and destroyed.



The Opposition Parties have credible information of the move by the APC working through the NSA and the Elder Brother of Gov. Elrufai named Bashir Elrufai who is the Director of IHS Towers a major base station services provider for Telecom companies to disconnect the service providers in targeted areas under the guise of debt recovery for unpaid services rendered to the telecom companies.



They want to keep the whole country in darkness, so as to stop citizens from tweeting, blogging, giving live updates on what is going on in every Centre, so that they will be able to carry out their rigging plan. They don't want the people's voice to be heard because they have already concluded their evil plot to ensure that the election is not free and fair.



We also got credible evidence that the vaults of the CBN in the 36 States have been turned into APC warehouse where illicit funds for their vote buying have been warehoused and being moved to local banks and houses of APC Chieftains. The leadership of the CBN has given directives to all bank managers in all 36 states of the Federation to mop up cash available starting since Wednesday 13th of February. CBN is working for the outgoing APC government and have given directives that the money mopped up should be issued only to APC Chieftains and the reason for this is for the money to be released for vote buying on Election day by the members of the APC who clearly intends to bribe the citizens by offering them money for their unfit candidate.



The Opposition also have it on good authority that the members of the ruling APC are working with some immoral security agents to engage in massive armed theft and destruction of electoral materials on February 16th using fire and explosives. These unethical security agents have been instructed by the APC cohorts to cart away in bags, electoral materials and subsequent burning of these materials especially in Kwara, Rivers, Kano, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Zamfara etc.



They want to use explosives and armed security forces, SARS to burn down election materials, kidnap all returning officers and hijack all election materials and steal card readers to shift election or make election inconclusive, write fake results and weaken Opposition base in Rivers state, Kwara central, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Kano, Adamawa, Abia and 10 other states.



The outgoing ruthless APC govt are on a rampage already, burning down INEC storage facilities in states which they know they will clearly loose. They did it in Anambra on Tuesday and they are aiming to do more in Rivers, Kwara and Adamawa.



The three major reasons why they want to do this is to weaken the opposition's strength in those states, to make elections in the affected areas inconclusive so as to hold reruns in separate days and thereby impose their unscrupulous security agents on opposition leaders and for the election to be shifted for a rerun and they can rig it like they did in Osun and Ekiti states.



From the APC campaigns, it's clear that the President has time and time again embarrassed the party and shown that he's going to loose in a free and fair fight to the coalition's consensus candidate Atiku Abubakar hence the reason why the APC chieftains are plotting and carrying out all sorts of evil to ensure they rig the election.



We thereby urge the President who has said he doesn't condone violence to practice what he preaches by cautioning his APC cohorts to desist from their plans and stop their repeated acts of instigating electoral violence.



We demand that the CBN should cancel the directives they gave to the bank managers and remove themselves from any further dubious plans by the APC to destroy our democracy and also close the Vault of the CBN which have been turned into APC illicit fund warehouse and bureau de change.



We also appeal to the USA and UK to take notes of these instigators of violence and continue to fulfill their promise of visa ban punishment for the perpetrators, which will serve as a warning to their already recruited supporters and potential recruits



We call on the security agents working with APC government to remember the promise they made when they took an oath to serve and protect the lives of citizens and their properties, and desist from further causing any damage and harm to innocent citizens or disrupting the polls come February 16th.



We urge our citizens not to let any noise from the invaders of our democracy called the APC distract them from coming out to vote on Saturday to let their voices to be heard. Their plot to rig the elections is now in full gear. We are almost at the finish line, we must stand firm so as to emerge triumphant.



The citizens have the right to choose who they want to rule them, the citizen's vote must count, our democracy will not be lost to these political buccaneers.



We are again calling on all stakeholders, including Nigeria's international friends, to be aware of all the above listed plans which has been perfected by those who are bent on subverting the will of the people on Saturday. We all must stand firm against these Political barbarians and with the support of the people which we already have, our consensus candidate Atiku Abubakar who is flying the PDP umbrella flag will crush President Muhammed Buhari like mashed potatoes at the ballot box with a devastating landslide victory.



