FG Orders Immediate Payment Of February Salaries To Workers

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed the immediate payment of February salaries to enable workers wishing to travel for Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election to do so without any difficulties.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria observed that federal workers usually received their salaries between 25th and 30th of each month.

But, the minister disclosed that already the relevant authorities had been directed to commence the payment of the salaries to the federal workers from February 19.

According to him, this is to enable the civil servants planning to travel for the elections to do so before Saturday.

“On the part of the Federal Government also, we decided that to make it easy for those who will want to go back to vote, salary payment started yesterday (Tuesday) as opposed to the normal 25th of every month.

“This is just to ease the burden of people who want to go back and cast their vote,’’ he said.

