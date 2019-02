Published:

In preparations for Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, the Federal Government has ordered the closure of all land borders with effect from 12pm on Friday (today) to Sunday.

Announcing this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, said this was to restrict movements across the borders during the election.

He asked the public to take note and also directed security agencies to ensure compliance.

