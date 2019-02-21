FG Gives Further Clarifications On Those Exempted From Friday's Public Holiday

Published:

The federal government of Nigeria has declared Friday, February 22, 2019, as a public holiday, in preparation for the February 23 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The ministry of interior via a statement on Wednesday, however, excluded bankers and those offering essential services across the nation.

“Federal Government declares Friday 22, February 2019 as work-free day. Those providing essential duties and bankers are excluded,”

“The work-free day is to enable citizens return to their poling units for the reschedule Presidential & National Assembly elections.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure safety of lives and property before, during and after the general election.”

Some states and businesses across the federation had initially declared holiday for members of staff on February 15, in anticipation of the February 16 elections.

Major banks across the country issued statements of early closure on Friday, February 15 — closing their outlets earlier than usual.

The elections were, however, postponed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which had claimed logistical reasons for the delayed poll.

Nigerians will now vote on February 23, and March 9 — one week from the initial dates.

