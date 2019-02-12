Few Days To Election..Army Arrests Four Fake Soldiers (See Picture)

Published:

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, security agencies in Imo state have arrested four fake soldiers whose job is to escort politicians.



Imo state Police Commissioner, Dasuki Galadanchi, who paraded the suspects in Owerri before governorship candidates in the state signed peace pact today, expressed worry at the arrest especially as the general elections draw near.



Galadanchi warned that such infiltrators will be arrested no matter how they disguised themselves.



Galadanchi urged the politicians to play by the rules and jettison all forms of violence.



According to him, the state has witnessed relative peace when compared to other states in the Federation, as a result of the “cooperation and support of the people of the state.”



He said, “you will agree with me that this hard-earned peace and tranquillity we enjoy and experience in Imo state should be guarded jealously; thus, we have no other option than to ensure this endures before, during and after the elections.”



The Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brigadier General H. I Bature, warned perpetrators of such acts that even if there are two among hundreds of soldiers, the army know how to identify their own.



He said the military will be more alert during the election as fake soldiers have infiltrated the state to cause chaos during the general elections.



He stated that desperate politicians have equipped hoodlums with Army uniforms and weapons to perpetrate violence in the state, warning that all those involved in the ignoble act will be fished out and dealt with.



According to him, two of these fake soldiers were arrested escorting a politician, stressing that the kind of ammunition at their disposal were unimaginable.

Share This