Fake Soldiers Snatch Ballot Boxes In Imo State

Over five fake soldiers reportedly besieged the Umuhu, Mbutu, Eyiongugu and Lawa ward, all in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State and carted away ballot boxes and sensitive materials meant for yesterday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the area.



According to the source, the fake soldiers who were in full military regalia stormed the polling units in the area about 9. 45a.m and carted away the materials.



Similarly, some hoodlums snatched ballot boxes in Ilile ward 1 and 2. According to an eye witness, the hoodlums stormed Central School, Ilile, and bolted away with the ballot boxes.



Also, in Osemoto ward, in Oguta LGA of the state, as well as Izombe, another set of hoodlums were said to have disappeared with INEC materials sent to the area.



Meanwhile, former governor of Imo State and candidate of the Accord Party (AP), Ikedi Ohakim, alleged that sensitive INEC materials were not sent to his Umunowo, Oseower ward one in Isiala Mbano ward.



The former governor also decried that INEC ad hoc staff were not deployed to his booth. “I think this is sabotage by INEC. As at 1.45p.m, materials and staff of INEC are still being expected. I am highly worried about what will happen during the governorship election in two weeks time,” Ohakim said.



Also, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Araraume, has expressed sadness over what he described as “ bad start” by INEC.

