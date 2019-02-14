Ex President Goodluck Jonathan Addresses Nigerians On Forthcoming Election

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has spoken on the forthcoming Presidential election in Nigeria.

Here is his unedited released today

My dear citizens of our beloved country Nigeria,

My name is Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and I bring good tidings for Nigeria and for you.

Today, I want to talk to you about the coming elections this Saturday, February 16, 2019.

My simple message to you is that if you love Nigeria, you must come out to vote.

As a wise man once said “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

You are all good Nigerians. I therefore urge you to come out and vote based on your conscience and conviction.

The best antidote to rigging of elections is a high voter turnout. Remember, none of us is greater than all of us.

I proved that my political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Now it is your turn to prove that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen.

Shun violence, shun hatred. Come out this Saturday and vote peacefully for the Nigeria of your choice. Remember, we are all brothers and sisters born from the womb of one mother Nigeria.

May God bless Nigeria. GEJ.

©Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.