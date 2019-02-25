Enugu State Presidential Result :PDP 355,553, APC 54,423 (Read Full Details Atiku Wins)

Published:

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has polled a total of 355,553 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari who secured 54,423 votes in Enugu state.Announcing the results at the state collation office, the state Presidential collation officer and Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof Joseph Ahaneku stated that out of 1.9 registered voters in the state, only 452,765 were accredited for the election.He also noted that the total number of votes cast in the state was 451,063; with valid votes as 421,014 while rejected votes were 30049. He refused to announce any political party as winner in the state, saying we was transferring the result to the returning officer in Abuja. The result was announced with the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Emeka Ononamadu sitting beside the collation officer.Reacting to the result, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu said that even though the APC could not secure 25 percent of votes cast in the state, both members of the APC and the PDP constituted impediment to such realisation. Okechukwu said that the APC has made improvement in votes catchment in other states such as in Nassarawa.