Election:NYSC Denies Death Of 10 Corpers In Bauchi

The State Coordinator of NYSC), Afolayan James while reacting to a post on Instagram by a Corps Member serving in Bauchi who alleged that 10 of his colleagues had died while waiting at the INEC Headquarters in Bauchi to be posted to their stations as ad-hoc staff during the deferred general elections described the news as mere rumours peddled by a lazy and uninformed person.



The Instagram user, whose identity could not be ascertained as at press time had posted @inecnigeria alleging that the 10 Corps members lost their lives while waiting at the INEC Headquarters to collect sensitive materials for the various places they would be posted to, when a vehicle lost control and rammed into them killing them in the p rocess.

