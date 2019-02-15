Election:Military To Deal With Violators Of Movement Restrictions

Published:

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, has warned that anybody who violated the restriction of movement on election days will be arrested and detained, no matter how highly placed.



Olonisakin stated this at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday at a press conference on the preparedness of the armed forces towards the elections, adding that security agents not on election duty should come to the polling units to vote without harassing the citizens.





He noted that President Buhari had instructed the military to ensure free, fair and credible elections, saying “all Nigerians eligible to vote should carry out their responsibility without any fear of molestation by any person or group.”



Olonisakin said, “Law enforcement agencies will remain apolitical. Besides, a Code of Conduct for the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the 2019 General Elections has been issued to the services and security personnel that will be deployed in election security duties.



“All other personnel who are not so deployed in election security duties have been directed to steer clear of the elections apart from exercising their rights to vote for candidates of their choice.



“I appeal to all Nigerians to adhere strictly to the restrictions on movement during the period of the elections. Violators of the restriction on movement, no matter how highly placed, will be arrested and detained.



“However, this restriction does not apply to those on election security duties, local and international observers and emergency and security services personnel on authorised duties only.”

