Election Violence :Police Arrests 10 For Burning 11 Buses In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested 10 persons alleged to be involved in killing one person and burning of 11 buses close to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office in Obot Akara Local Government Area of the state.



Permanent Voters Card totaling 179 and 27 temporary voters cards were also seized in two different operations, while 41 persons claiming to be election observers but had no evidence to prove their claim were also arrested.



Speaking, yesterday, in Uyo during a press conference, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, who was represented by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Odiko Ogbeche, said though hoodlums set ablaze the INEC office in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area, the police was able to put out the fire and that all the INEC materials were intact.



He denied media reports that 400 political thugs were arrested in the state, noting that only 10 persons were arrested and they have not yet been linked to any political party.



“On the eve of the 2019 general elections, at about 10.05pm, hoodlums at Obot Akara LGA, close to the INEC office, machete and killed one person whose identity is unknown, burnt 11 buses and vandalized two. The command acted swiftly and arrested 10 persons in connection with the crime,” he said.



He mentioned weapons retrieved from the 10 suspects to include two locally made short guns, 25 live cartridges, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, two machetes, charms, human hair, dead bird, knife, scissors, hot drink, two axes and phones. He said the suspects would be transferred to the Force Criminal Investigation department for further investigation and urged politicians to abide by the rules and advice their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully during the elections.

