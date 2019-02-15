Election :Rivers State Govt Intercepts Alleged Police SARS Hit Squad (Read Names )

Published:

Rivers State Government says it has intercepted the details of the deployment of hit squads put together by the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) to hijack electoral materials and kill or maim PDP members across the State.



This deployment is in keeping with the threat of the Transport Minister that there will be devastating violence before and during the elections.



A statement issued in Port Harcourt today by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications Barr Emma Okah says it is sad that despite the assurances of President Mohammadu Buhari that tge elections will be free, peaceful and fair as well as the pleas of the international community for peace to reign, the APC and SARS in Rivers State are still intent on disrupting the elections in Rivers State and posspossibly killing or maiming innocent people including National Youth Corps members.



The hit squad members are:



1. ETCHE AXIS

DSP Bawa and ASP JUSTICE

TEL. 08033403816



2. BORI AXIS

SP Abdullahi 08035861505 and

SP Egba 08035893571



3. COMMANDER'S TEAMS (5 TEAMS)

ASP EDET 08033597258

ASP ACHI 08030530071

ASP EMECHA 08036759450



4. AGGREY ROAD AND BOROKIRI AXIS

SP BENSON 08038689483

PLUS 3 PATROL TEAMS



5. EMOHUA AND RUMUJI AXIS

SP GEORGE 07036048501



6. EREMA AND OMOKU AND AHOADA AXIS

SP MAFRANK 08135049069



7. STAND BY SQUAD

DSP OKOCHA 08064448119

PLUS 4 PATROL TEAMS



8. RUKPOKU AND RUMUODOMAYA AND ALUU AXIS

SP AJAGALA 08034175537

PLUS 3 PATROL TEAMS



9.QUICK INTERVENTION TEAM

DSP CHUKS 08064107607

ASP MATTHIAS 08036756900

PLUS 4 TEAMS



10. VIP MOVEMENT (APC GOV. ASPIRANT)

DSP HAMISU 08034273856

DSP OKIH 07066089497

ASP BEDE 08036758972



11. PATROL TEAM

SP ETETE 08034077646

PLUS 4 PATROL TEAMS



The statement calls on the President and security agencies to take immediate actions and avert this calamity by protecting Nigerians and the voters.





Signed



Barr Emma Okah

Commissioner for Information and Communications

