Election :Rivers State Govt Intercepts Alleged Police SARS Hit Squad (Read Names )

Rivers State Government says it has intercepted the details of the deployment of hit squads put together by the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) to hijack electoral materials and kill or maim PDP members across the State.
This deployment is in keeping with the threat of the Transport Minister that there will be devastating violence before and during the elections.
A statement issued in Port Harcourt today by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications Barr Emma Okah says it is sad that despite the assurances of President Mohammadu Buhari that tge elections will be free, peaceful and fair as well as the pleas of the international community for peace to reign, the APC and SARS in Rivers State are still intent on disrupting the elections in Rivers State and posspossibly killing or maiming innocent people including National Youth Corps members.
The hit squad members are:
The hit squad members are:
1. ETCHE AXIS
DSP Bawa and ASP JUSTICE
TEL. 08033403816
2. BORI AXIS
SP Abdullahi 08035861505 and
SP Egba 08035893571
3. COMMANDER'S TEAMS (5 TEAMS)
ASP EDET 08033597258
ASP ACHI 08030530071
ASP EMECHA 08036759450
4. AGGREY ROAD AND BOROKIRI AXIS
SP BENSON 08038689483
PLUS 3 PATROL TEAMS
5. EMOHUA AND RUMUJI AXIS
SP GEORGE 07036048501
6. EREMA AND OMOKU AND AHOADA AXIS
SP MAFRANK 08135049069
7. STAND BY SQUAD
DSP OKOCHA 08064448119
PLUS 4 PATROL TEAMS
8. RUKPOKU AND RUMUODOMAYA AND ALUU AXIS
SP AJAGALA 08034175537
PLUS 3 PATROL TEAMS
9.QUICK INTERVENTION TEAM
DSP CHUKS 08064107607
ASP MATTHIAS 08036756900
PLUS 4 TEAMS
10. VIP MOVEMENT (APC GOV. ASPIRANT)
DSP HAMISU 08034273856
DSP OKIH 07066089497
ASP BEDE 08036758972
11. PATROL TEAM
SP ETETE 08034077646
PLUS 4 PATROL TEAMS
The statement calls on the President and security agencies to take immediate actions and avert this calamity by protecting Nigerians and the voters.
Signed
Barr Emma Okah
Commissioner for Information and Communications
