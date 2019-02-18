Election Postponement :PDP To Hold Emergency NEC Meeting On Tuesday

Published:

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has summoned an emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the party.



The meeting, which holds in Abuja on Tuesday, is expected to be presided over by the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.



National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed the decision to hold the meeting in an interview with our correspondent.



“Yes, the NEC will meet on Tuesday at the National Secretariat of the party. We will meet at noon,” he said.



It was gathered that the meeting will discuss issues related to the postponement of the last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.



It is also expected to analyse the speech of President Muhammadu Buhari at the All Progressives Congress National Caucus meeting in Abuja on Monday.



Apart from the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, governors elected on the platform of the party, its national officers, principal officers of the National Assembly who are members of the former ruling party are among those expected at the meeting.

