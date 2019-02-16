Election Postponement :It's INEC's Plan To Favour PDP..Buhari Campaign Organization

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign Organisation has accused the electoral watchdog of conniving with the opposition People’s Democratic Party to scuper the election.

Keyamo said the postponement of the general election is “a huge disappointment.”

“We condemn and deprecate this tardiness of the electoral umpire in the strongest terms possible,” the Director of Media of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, said in a statement on Saturday.

He stated that “the rumour mill is agog with the suggestion that this postponement has been orchestrated in collusion with the main opposition.”

