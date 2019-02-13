Election Boycott:Nnamdi Kalu Is Working For Buhari...Asari Dokubo

Published:

Former Niger Delta Militants’ leader, Asari Dokubo, has blasted the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for alleged betraying the cause of the struggle by calling for election boycott in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.



Dokubo, in a video interview, described the call for boycott of election as “madness by those who had sold their conscience out to the enemies of Biafrans,” urging the people to come out en masse to vote against Buhari to avenge the killings of innocent people in Biafra land.



He said: “In the struggle for independence of our mother land, there are those who have set to divide Biafrans into pockets and privileges for reasons that they cannot explain fully to us. There are those who are not working for the interest of Biafra, but are working for an interest that we are not yet sure.



“You are working for the enemies, the only beneficiary of election boycott is our enemy, Muhammadu Buhari; God forbid that you are working for him, because, sooner or later, what ever that is hidden will come to limelight, and it will not be too late, Biafrans will come in judgement against you.



“This is Buhari who killed our people and your fellow IPOB members. You, Nnamdi Kanu, admitted that you made a mistake by asking for election boycott during the Anambra State governorship election that brought Governor Willie Obiano to power; Obiano, a known supporter of Buhari’s second term.



“Buhari’s security men have killed and maimed members of IPOB. Whether you call him Buhari or Jubril, or you call him any name, it is immaterial. The cabals have somebody they call Buhari there in Aso Rock who is in power, and they love power; and the only way you can punish them is to use your permanent voter card (PVC) against them.



“The people must come out to vote against the enemy, Buhari. There is nothing you can do about it. Why are you calling for the boycott of the election? Will it work in Ijaw, Ikwere, Anioma and other places? It will not work, you are deceiving yourself, leading your people to death. It is shameful, you are not an Igbo man, you are a traitor of the highest order.



“Every Igbo man should listen to me; our voting for this election will help us avenge the deaths of our people killed by Buhari’s security men. Let nobody deceive you my brother, by going behind to seal a deal. We must vote to teach Buhari a lesson,” Asari declared.



But, the Deputy Leader of IPOB, Uche Okofar-Mefor, described the allegation against Kanu as false, malicious and baseless, stressing that they cannot mix resource control with freedom of the people of Biafra, as championed by Asari.



“You allowed politicians to purchase your conscience. Go back to your business interests in Cotonou and leave freedom fighting to freedom fighters. Keep ranting for your one Nigeria. I pray you don’t suffer the fate of our illustrious heroes, like Isaac Adaka Boro and Ken Saro-Wiwa.



“He is absolutely for freedom of Biafra and her people, and, as such, evidently too powerful and sophisticated for certain small, jolted minds that lack discipline and unbridled, decent sense of collectedness”.



“Our commitment is absolute, our resolve insurmountable, it must sink into the Consciousness of these political contractors who claim to be freedom fighters that our Decision to boycott this already rigged presidential election is irreversible and settled unless our demands for equity , fairness and justice are met.”



“Do you think Nnamdi Kanu is like you that collected Amnesty money from Yar’Adua and the regime of Obasanjo/Atiku that slaughtered thousands of our bretheren in Odi and other areas”.



“Are you not ashamed of yourself for canvassing for the election of the man who was Vice President when Odi was put to the sword. You fought for resource control and failed so you want Nnamdi Kanu to repeat your mistakes? No! It will never ever happen” Mefor stated

