EFCC Arrests More Yahoo Yahoo Boys In Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested six members of a syndicate of Internet fraudsters at the Iyana Era, Badagry area of Lagos State.



This was contained in a statement posted on the commission’s website on Thursday.



The suspects are Samuel Ndubisi, Samuel Gaza Tanko, Efe Godwin Okoye, Onyekachi Emanuel, Sari Isaac Felix and Ahmed Quadri.

