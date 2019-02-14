EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Undergraduate Internet Fraudsters In Ibadan

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office yesterday arrested14 suspected internet fraudsters believed to be undergraduates. They were arrested in Awa area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The suspects are: Igberase Hope Odianosen, Afolabi Wasiu, Odeneye Eniola, Olajide Timilehin and Ogunnowu Samson. Others include: Olaniyi John, Ogunyale Elijah, Mohammed Ogungbe, Alaga Sherif, Soyombo Omogbolahan Ridwan, Adedoye Odeko, Shonibare Kayode, Akindunjoye Solomon and Dalamu Kofoworola.

They were arrested at their residence following series of intelligence reports on their alleged involvements in cyber crimes.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest included: two Highland cars, over 100 SIM cards of different GSM networks, laptops, telephones, international passports, fetish objects and several documents containing false pretenses.

They will be charged to court as soon, as investigation is completed.

