DSS Gives Reason For Arresting Kaduna PDP Campaign DG

Kaduna state Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) has said it arrested the Director General of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign, Ben Bako, over inciting statement.



The PDP Campaign DG was arrested after a video was release where he said anybody that failed to vote for the PDP in the forthcoming election should be killed.



This is coming just as the PDP claimed his arrest was part of a plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to clamp down on opposition elements.



DSS, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna and signed by the Director of Security, DSS state command, AI Koya, claimed that the statement by the PDP DG, if left unchecked, is capable of leading to a “complete breakdown of law and order in the state and beyond”.



The statement further informed that the Bako was arrested in order to shed more light on his inciting statement noting that other people with similar tendencies are also being investigated and would equally face the same fate if found culpable.



The statement reads, “On the 9th February, 2019, this service invited Mr. Ben Bako to shed more light on his inciting statement and call for violence in the state. Earlier, on the 7th February, 2019 Bako had addressed a rally at Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state.



“During the rally, Bako was recorded calling his followers to kill anybody that votes for any party other than the PDP. The video has already gone viral through the social media.



“Bako, a former commissioner for Information in this state and a leader in his own right made this call along with other inciting statements at Kafanchan, deliberately with the intention to cause violence in the state.



“This development, if left unchecked, could lead to complete breakdown of law and order in this state and beyond. Consequently, Bako is under investigation by the service and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.



“Other people with similar tendencies are also being investigated and would equally face the same fate if found culpable.



“The service assures the good people of Kaduna state that in collaboration with sister security agencies, it would ensure that citizens are free to exercise their right to freedom of association and choice without hindrance.”

