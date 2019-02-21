DSS Denies Tapping Phones Of Nigerians

Published:

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it does not tap or eavesdrop on private conversations of citizens and residents.

A statement on Wednesday from DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, denied the allegation he said was levelled against the Service by a political group.

He said, “Recently, the Agency has come under the focus of uninformed critics and unpatriotic commentators most of who feed the public with fake news and hate speeches against it.”

He said, “The social media is awash with wrong information of sorts regarding the Agency whose operations and activities are highly misunderstood and misrepresented.”

He said it is obvious that some merchants of violence are determined to use their platforms to misinform the public for their selfish and political ends.

He said the Service warns that those bent on entrenching this mischief should be aware of the consequences of their misleading action as the law will surely catch up with them.

He said, “the DSS is a responsible organization and thus professionally adheres to the ideals of intelligence and security governance expected of it in a democracy.”

