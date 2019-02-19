DSS Denies Ex DG Daura Is Still In Charge Of It's Operations

Published:

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday debunked suggestions that it’s former Director General Lawal Daura is still in control of the Service.

The spokesman of the Service, Peter Afunanya in a statement said, “The attention of the Service has been drawn to insinuations and wide speculations that it’s former Director General, Lawal Daura, still controls affairs at the agency, long after his removal from Office.”

He said, “While the Service debunks this false belief, it warns that any person or group that further engages him or his representatives/associates does so at their own peril.”

He said, “The Service will not tolerate acts of impersonation designed to undermine it and will decisively deal with person(s), no matter how highly placed, that may engage in such behavior.”

“The public should, therefore, note this and avoid circumstances under which unsuspecting persons may be deceived”, the DSS statement said.

