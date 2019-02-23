Dogara Wins Polling Unit For Atiku

Published:





PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won the polling unit of the speaker of the House of Representatives in Bauchi State in the presidential election on Saturday.



The result as announced at the Central Primary School Gwarangah, Bauchi PU 007A, Dogara’s polling unit showed that PDP scored 285 in the presidential election while APC scored 15. There were 19 invalid votes.

There was pandemonium in LAgos as suspected thugs, on election day, stormed a polling unit at Ago Palace Way, Isolo Lagos, and set ablaze cast ballot papers by the electorates.



