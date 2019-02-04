DCP Abba Kyari Steals The Show At Silverbird Man Of The Year Award

Published:

The head of the Police Intelligence Respond Unit of the Nigerian Police ,Deputy Commissioner Of Polce Abba Kyari shown like a million starts last night at the Silverbird Man Of the Year Award.He stole the show as he was presented with an award for heroic performance to Nigeria.On hand to preent the award to him was the Vice Presidential Candifate of the PDP Mr Peter Obi.According to the organizers,Abba was presented for his achievements which led to the arrest of several hardened criminals across the country including the notorious kidnapper ,Evans.In his acceptance speech,DCP Abba Kyari dedicated the award to all his colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty.He also thanked the current Inspector General Of Police for his support