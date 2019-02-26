David Marks's Daughter Wins House Of Reps Seat Under APGA

Published:

There was wide jubilation in Otukpo as Lady Blessing Onuh, daughter of former Senate President, David Mark, won Otukpo/Ohimini House of Representatives seat. David Mark Onuh, who won on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, defeated her uncle, Egli Johnson Ahubi, current deputy speaker in Benue State House of Assembly.

Umahi Ahubi, who contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lost to Onuh with a wide margin.

Meanwhile, Ahubi, who is Mark’s cousin, has conceded defeat and congratulated Onuh. It will be recalled that Onuh dumped PDP for APGA barely two weeks after the controversial loss of the party’s ticket for Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency.

Her victory has contradicted remarks by some PDP chieftains in the constituents that she was not known before now as a member of the party and that she was only riding on her father’s influence.

