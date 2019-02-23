Bukola Saraki Sweeps Polling Unit For Atiku,PDP

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki won Saturday’s senatorial election in his polling unit in Ilorin, capital of Kwara state.



Similarly, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, also won in the Mr Saraki’s polling unit.



The unit is PU005, Agbaji ward of Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.



The Senate president, who is seeking reelection as a member of the Nigerian senate, is the head of Mr Abubakar’s campaign organisation.



The INEC results show that in the presidential poll, APC scored 68 votes while PDP scored 219 votes.



Similarly, for the senatorial election in the same polling unit, APC polled 59 while PDP recorded 269 votes.





For the House of Representatives, APC recorded 40 votes while PDP recorded 255 votes with ADC scoring one vote.

Share This