Buhari,Atiku Go Head To Head As 74m Nigerians Vote Today

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday reiterated the commission’s readiness to hold the presidential and National Assembly elections throughout the country today.

Yakubu said 72,775,502 registered voters had collected their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) and are thus eligible to cast their votes while those without PVCs would not vote.

He was speaking yesterday at the National Election Collation Centre in Abuja, while addressing stakeholders.

The PVCs collection ended on February 11 after three extensions with 84,004,084 registered voters.

Yakubu also said the number of uncollected PVCs stood at 11,228,582.

“Tomorrow (today) is Election Day. A total of 72,775,502 citizens who have collected their PVCs are eligible to cast their ballots. Nigerians will elect a president out of a total of 73 candidates nominated by their political parties. Voting will take place in 176,973 locations made up of 119,973 polling units and 57,023 voting points,” Yakubu said.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, assured of adequate protection before, during and after the elections.

He warned those who don’t have anything to do, either to vote or be involved in election duties, to stay off poling centres and the streets.

The candidate of the APC incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the main opposition Party PDP Atiku Abubakar are the frontrunners in the election.

National Assembly Legislators will also be elected today .

