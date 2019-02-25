Buhari Wins Seven Of Nine Borno LGs Declared

Published:

Buhari has also won seven of the 27 Local Government Areas in Borno State, as election result collation is progressing in the state.

The exercise, presided over by the state’s Presidential Returning Officer, Prof. Saminu Abdulrahaman, said Buhari scored the highest votes cast in seven of the 27 local government areas as indicated in the results so far submitted for collation by the returning officers of the councils.

The councils were Nganzai, Mobbar, Dikwa, Abadam, Guzamala, Gubio and Magumeri.

The presidential election results so far collated indicated that Buhari was taking the lead against Atiku, his closest opponent.

The results as announced by the Returning Officer in charge of Nganzai, Dr A. Fusami, showed that the APC candidate scored 6, 804 as against the 975 votes scored by the PDP’s candidate.

In Mobbar, Baba Shehu, the Returning Officer, declared that Buhari polled 13, 122 votes while Atiku scored 280 votes.

For Dikwa; the Returning Officer, Dr. J. Ibrahim, disclosed that the APC candidate scored 17, 805 against the 100 votes scored by the PDP candidate.

Dr Ahmed Musa, the Returning Officer in charge of Abadam, said the APC candidate polled 5, 907 while the PDP candidate got 270 votes.

The Returning Officer in charge of Guzamala, Dr Zarma Alhaji, announced that Buhari polled 5, 370 votes against the 521 votes scored by Atiku.

Also, Dr Kachalla Mohammed, the Returning Officer in charge of Gubio, declared that the APC candidate polled 10, 207 votes while the PDP standard bearer got 510 votes.

Dr Babagana Gambo, the Returning Officer in charge of Magumeri, announced that Buhari polled 12, 739 against the 694 votes scored by Atiku.

