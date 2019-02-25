Buhari Wins 3 LGAs Declared So Far In Katsina State

Published:

Katsina State where President Buhari hails from, the APC presidential candidate cleared all the three local governments declared so far by INEC.



The local councils are Daura, Matazu and Ingawa.



In Daura LG, Dr Abdu Yau of the Federal University, Dutsinma, who is the collation officer, said the APC polled 37,648 to defeat the PDP candidate who had 4,650 votes.



None of the remaining political parties that participated in the election scored up to 10 votes.



The Collation Officer for Matazu council, Dr Christopher Ndabula, also of FUDMA, said the APC scored 27,625 votes, while the PDP polled 9,151 votes.



He put the total votes cast in the council at 37,297 while 567 votes were rejected.



In Ingawa Local Government Area, Buhari won with 29,230 votes, while Atiku who came second polled 7,625 votes.



The collation officer for the council, Dr Suleiman Hassan, who announced the results, put the total votes cast in the council at 39,025.



INEC Chief Returning Officer for Katsina State, Prof. Fatimah Mukhtar, was still supervising the announcement of the presidential election result as of the time of filing this report.

