Buhari Will Lose Presidential Election..Speaker Yakubu Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara says President Muhammadu Buhari is bound to lose the forthcoming Presidential election because he no longer has a constituency.

The House of Reps Speaker who spoke at the emergency meeting of PDP's NEC which held in Abuja today said contrary to widely held belief ,President Muhammadu Buhari's popularity has diminished especially in the North..

To him,President Buhari's inability to take care of the welfare of the down trodden in the society throughout his first term in office is the major disconnect between him and the poor.

With specific examples ,Dogara mentioned his inability to cater or the Almajiris all over the north as well as his lack of investment in education .

He lambasted the President for taking so much delight in becoming Petroleum Minister rather than Education Minister which would have benefited the majority of the poor.

For his,President Muhammadu Buhari has already lost the election he opined .

In his own remark the Senate President ,Bukola Saraki asked Nigerians not to be discouraged by the event that characterized the botched Saturday's election .

He asked them to troop out in their large numbers to vote for the candidates of the PDP.

Other Speakers at the occasion were the National Chairman of PDP ,Uche Secondus,Atiku Abubakar,Ike Ekweremadu,PDP BOT Chairman,Senator Dino Melaye as well as Senator Obi

