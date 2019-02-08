Buhari Has Done More For South South More Than Any Other Govt...Rotimi Amaechi's Wife

Published:

Wife of the Minister of Transport, Judith Amaechi, says the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has done more for the south south than any other government.



Amaechi stated this at the South South Women and Youth Presidential Campaign, organised by the Foundation for Female Empowerment FEP.



It was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State yesterday, in collaboration with female founders and leaders of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other bodies in the Niger Delta region.



According to her: “There are so many things in the south-south that speak for themselves, which Buhari brought to the area. I want to assure you that this region will deliver for President Buhari, come February 16.”



She cited the trains, east-west road and the schools’ feeding system in Rivers State.



In her remark, wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, represented by the wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osibajo, called on the youths to shun all temptations to be used to perpetrate electoral violence, and implored them to ensure that their votes were counted at the polling units.



She said Buhari was interested in women and youth, adding: “That was why the government engaged more in the home grown school feeding programmes, and N-Power programmes, among others.



“The present administration is also helping in small loans for business owners, as they are putting together policies to ensure that there is the ease of doing business in the country.”



Also in Ekiti State, wife of the Ekiti State governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, canvassed support of women for Buhari’s re-election, to save the place from losing out if it turns to be in the opposition.



Fayemi warned that Ekiti will be subjected to all forms of ridicule before getting what is due for it in Abuja, if the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar triumphs in the election.



She made the appeal in Itapa Ekiti yesterday, while leading a campaign team to mobilise women across the state for the return of President Buhari.



Fayemi addressed the crowds and also visited market centres at Itapa, Oye, Ilupeju, Ikole, Ode and Omuo Ekiti.



She said the series of projects that were promised for Ekiti, like the rail line and the ongoing federal secretariat, federal housing estate and others would be stalled, if Buhari loses.

