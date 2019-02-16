Buhari Condemns Killing Of 66 People In Kaduna

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he was “pained beyond words” by the news of the new wave of killings on election eve in Kaduna state.



Reacting to the reports of violent killings in Kajuru local government, Kaduna state, the president described it as an “act of cowardice” and assured that security forces will investigate and apprehend all those involved.



“The perpetrators of this mayhem will not go unpunished,” said the President in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.



He said the killings won’t distract the nation from the postponed elections, assuring that his government is determined to foil the designs of those who want to disrupt the exercise.

