Buhari Arrives Katsina For Tomorrow's Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived, Daura his hometown of Katsina state for tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections.



Buhari landed at the helipad in GRA area of Daura around 4.05pm via a chopper from Katsina state.



The president and his wife Aisha had landed at the Umaru Yar’adua airport Katsina at around 3:25pm from Abuja with presidential aircraft.



At the Katsina airport, Governor Aminu Masari and other personalities in the state received the president.



Buhari left the Katsina airport around 3.49pm for Daura.

