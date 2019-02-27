Buba Galadima "Released " Hours After Release Of Presidential Election Result

Published:

Alhaji Buba Galadima, one of the spokespersons of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar, has resurfaced days after he was reportedly arrested by security agents.



Galadima was reportedly arrested at the weekend by agents of Directorate of State Security, DSS.



The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo on Sunday called on security agencies to arrest Galadima for allegedly plotting to announce Atiku Abubakar of the PDP winner of the presidential election on Saturday.



Recalled that his wife, Hajiya Fanna Galadima yesterday said that they received a handwritten letter at about 6 am, signed by her husband with assurances of his good health.



Also speaking at the Wuse II Abuja residence of the Galadimas, his son Dr Shettima Galadima, said the letter was brought to the gate of the house by an unidentified person.



However Galadima was spotted at the World Press Conference addressed by Atiku in Abuja on Wednesday.

