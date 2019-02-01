British Singer Son Of Lagos Female Hotel Owner Killed By Workers Cries Out For Justice

Published:

British singer, Melisa Whiskey, whose mother, Abimbola Olusola, was allegedly murdered by her workers in the Ojodu area of Lagos State, has demanded justice for her.



Whiskey appealed to members of the public to assist in the arrest of the culprits, saying her mother was murdered in cold blood.



It had been reported that Olusola returned to Nigeria from London less than a year ago to oversee the Etashol Hotel and Suites, which she built in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos.



Some workers were alleged to have defrauded the hotel and were sacked and handed over to the police.



Last Thursday, a gang reportedly consisting of the sacked workers and others still in the employ of the hotel allegedly drugged the manager, Tunji Omikunle, tied his hands and feet and strangled him in a toilet.



They reportedly took the access card into Olusola’s room from the murdered manager, tied her up and strangled her as well.



The hotelier’s 12-year-old son raised the alarm after discovering the mother’s corpse on Friday morning.





Investigation showed that although the suspects destroyed the CCTV cameras on the premises in order to cover their tracks, the one in the toilet revealed the culprits.



“Four of them committed the crime. They tied up Tunji’s hands and feet with ropes. From the CCTV footage, they were seen calling on one another as he wriggled on the floor,” a source said.



Our correspondent learnt that Olusola, who was separated from her husband, had four children.



The third child, David, who spoke to our correspondent on the telephone on Thursday, confirmed that his 12-year-old sibling, William, discovered their mother’s corpse.



“They tied my mom and strangled her on the bed. They killed my mom,” he said.



The deceased’s daughter, Whiskey, in several posts on her Instagram page, paid tributes to Olusola.



While sharing a fun clip of her mother while she was alive, Whiskey wondered if life had any more meaning for her.



She wrote, “…my mother was murdered in Nigeria, a country she loved and gave everything to. My life will never be the same. I will never be the same (again). Not sure if life has any purpose anymore, not sure why God allowed those wicked, evil people to take my mother.



“But I find solace knowing my mother is in heaven. I love you mum. My mother was the most determined and hardworking person I ever met in life.”



In an update, Whiskey said one of the suspected killers had been arrested.





She added, “We need to find the other three murderers. They need to know that there is nowhere to hide; they killed my mother for nothing. Her hotel was one minute away from a police station. These people knew her; they knew her routine and killed her. After 34 years in London; after working so hard to send us to school…after all her hard work and determination…she went back home to Nigeria with her hard-earned savings only to be killed by four of her members of staff.



“She and her hotel manager, who alerted her to the fraud they were committing. They (workers) had been sacked for fraud. They came back to kill my mother…leaving only 12-year-old William to find her corpse.”



It was learnt that Olusola studied Business Law and Human Resources at the University of North London.



According to her Facebook profile, she later became an events manager in London.



When our correspondent visited the hotel on Thursday, it was observed that the facility had been locked up.



Residents of the area, while expressing shock at the killings, described the late Olusola as being friendly and nice.





The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, said investigations were ongoing into the incident.

Share This