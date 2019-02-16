Bride To Be Laments Shift In Elections

Published:

As the impact of the postponement of the 2019 elections continue to be felt across Nigeria, Miss Rita Osawende, a bride-to-be has lamented its impact on her marriage plans.



In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Benin, she said her marriage was shifted from February 16 to February 23 because of the elections.



The Independent National Electoral Commission postponed the dates for 2019 elections from February 16 to 23 and from March 2 to March 9 for the Presidential/National Assembly and the Governorship/House Assembly/FCT Area Councils elections.



Osawende said that all arrangements for her big day had been concluded for next week.



“INEC please help me revisit this issue.



“The original date was fixed for February 16, but as soon as I knew it’s elections day, it was postponed to February 23rd.



“What do I do; all arrangements have been made.



“I have printed and distributed my invitation cards for the wedding. I am so confused,” she told NAN.



(NAN)

