Breaking:Suspended CJN Walter Onnoghen Finally Arrives CCT

Published:

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen has arrived at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for his arraignment.

He arrived around 9:40am and has remained inside his vehicle waiting for the proceedings to commence before entering the tribunal.

He came in a convoy of about six vehicles.

The CCT had on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for the Inspector General of Police and other law enforcement agencies to compel Onnoghen’s presence at the tribunal today.

Share This