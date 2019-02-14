Breaking:Police Places 12 Hours Restriction On Movements During Saturday's Election

Published:

As part of efforts in furtherance of the overall interest of public order, public wellbeing and safety and national security as it relates to the general elections billed to take place on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 6am – 6pm on Saturday, 16th February, 2019.



The IGP notes that the restriction will assist the security agencies in effectively policing the electoral process, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from hijacking and disrupting the electoral process. He urges the citizens to troupe out en-masse on the day of the election to exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension as the Police and other security agencies have already put in place adequate security measures to ensure a safe, secure and conducive environment for a peaceful and credible election.





While regretting the inconveniences the restriction will cause the citizens, the IGP however warns that the Force will deal decisively with any individual(s) or group(s) that will want to test our common will in our resolve to ensure a peaceful election. He therefore enjoins the citizens to steer-clear of vote buying, vote selling, hate speeches, circulating fake news, snatching of ballot boxes and other act(s) capable of truncating the people’s will noting that the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on anyone who engages in any crime during this period.



