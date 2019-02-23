Breaking:Atiku Defeats Muhammadu Buhari At Aso Villa

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari was today defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar at Aso Rock Presidential poll.

Announcing the result after counting of ballots Saturday evening, the INEC presiding officer, said Atiku polled a total of 83 votes while President Buhari got 73 votes.

Voters who spoke on the poll described the polls as peaceful while noting a few hitches with the card reader machines.

