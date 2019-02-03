Sunday, 3 February 2019

Breaking:12 People Die In Fatal Accident Along Sagamu -Abeokuta Expressway..Bodies Deposited In Mortuary

Published: February 03, 2019
Scene of a previous accident
A total of 12 people this Sunday lost their lives in a fatal accident involving two vehicles on the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway.

This was a statement issued by the Ogun State Sector of the Federal Road Safety on the incident

 At about  1300Hrs,  along the , ABEOKUTA -SAGAMU road around  Shiun a  black KIA CERATO Car on high speed ,suffered a burst tyre and the driver was suspected to have applied break suddenly, which led to him loosing control of the speeding car that left it's lane ,climbing the road divider and raced to  the opposite direction where the car collided with a passenger bus, a grey coloured  TOYOTA SPORTS SPACE BUS , that was traveling from Abeokuta towards Sagamu.

 The unfortunate crash  killed all the occupants of the two ill fated vehicles . The suspected   cause of the crash is  tyre burst and  speeding, . The details of the two  vehicles involved are   LSR334FF=TOYOTA SPORTS SPACE VAN=, ASH and the second vehicle is  with  REG Number =KJA 806 BT, KIA CERATO, BLACK

The people involved were -12(5Male adult,6Female Adult, CHILD 1)=no injured-Nil killed-12= Actions taken= dead victims were taken to OLABISI ONABANJO UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL (OOUTH) MORTUARY. SAGAMU The wreckage of the  crashed vehicles have been cleared off  the road, and traffic restored .

The FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander Corps Commander Clement Oladele, while commiserating with the families of the dead victims of the crash ,informed members of the public whose family members traveled within the period to contact the FRSC Command Abeokuta or Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital,Sagamu for identification of the victims . 

The Sector Commander also advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition, including driving with good tryres and avoid excessive speed

