Breaking :Yemi Osinbajo's Helicopter Crash Lands (Picture)

Breaking News:YEMI OSINBAJO'S PLANE CRASH LANDS



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's helicopter crash lands in Kabba,Kogi State, all occupants are safe.

Kabba is the constituency of Senators Dino Melaye of PDP and Smart Adeyemi of APC

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has just escaped death after the helicopter conveying him crash-landed in Kabba, Kogi State.





Reports say the incident happened during a campaign tour of the state.



According to an aide of the Vice-President, he’s confirmed that the VP and everyone involved in the crash are okay.







Osinbajo is President Buhari’s running mate in the presidential elections scheduled to hold on February 16, 2019.

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

PRESS RELEASE



VP OSINBAJO SAFE, CONTINUES ENGAGEMENTS IN KOGI



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has arrived Kabba, Kogi State today. His Chopper had crash landed after a landing incident, but everyone is safe.



Prof. Osinbajo now in Kabba after the incident and continuing his engagements in the State, engaging the people on the Next Level plan of the Buhari administration.





Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity

Office of the Vice President

2nd February, 2019

